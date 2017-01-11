The unfortunate disappearance of a ta...

The unfortunate disappearance of a talented Dallas Star

Watching the Dallas Stars this season, and specifically how nearly every forward on their team has suffered an injury, and it's impossible not to think about their diva Russian who is actually in Russia rather than with his NHL team. Where are you Valeri Nichushkin ? Come back to America.

