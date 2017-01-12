The NHL's Centennial Fan Arena is in Dallas This Weekend; What to Expect

After taking yet another picture with a fan, the keeper of the Stanley Cup looked down, noticed the Dallas Stars sweater and said, "We're actually going to be out in Dallas next weekend!" As part of the NHL's 100-year celebration, the league has put together a traveling fan event called the Centennial Fan Arena that is making its way across all the NHL cities, including a stop in Dallas this weekend. The event will be at Victory Plaza South on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, including before the Dallas Stars games against the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild .

