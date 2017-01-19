Stars struggle but keep playoffs in s...

Stars struggle but keep playoffs in sight

3 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Stars struggle but keep playoffs in sight "The next 10 or 15 games will tell us where we are at," says GM Jim Nill Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k5Py8O Goalie Antti Niemi, left, and left wing Jamie Benn are among the Stars whose statistics are down from last season. Considering the number of injuries the Stars have endured and their inability to put together winning streaks, Nill said he feels fortunate that his team is only two points out of a playoff spot heading into a Thursday game against the New York Islanders.

