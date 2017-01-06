Stars send Nemeth, who's been mention...

Stars send Nemeth, who's been mentioned in trade rumors, to AHL for conditioning

Read more: MSNBC

Dallas d-man Patrik Nemeth , the 41st overall pick in 2010, has been sent to the club's minor-league affiliate in Texas for a conditioning stint , the team announced on Friday. The decision comes after Nemeth had appeared in just 16 of Dallas' 39 games this season, averaging 15:59 TOI per.

