'Star Sunday' a way for NBC Sports to highlight NHL's best
'Star Sunday' a way for NBC Sports to highlight NHL's best This Sunday, the spotlight will be on Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane and Wild winger Zach Parise. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jIV4ha When NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood played high school hockey for Noble and Greenough in Massachusetts his coach-father announced that for the first time he was putting names on the back of the jerseys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC