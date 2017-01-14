'Star Sunday' a way for NBC Sports to...

'Star Sunday' a way for NBC Sports to highlight NHL's best

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

'Star Sunday' a way for NBC Sports to highlight NHL's best This Sunday, the spotlight will be on Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane and Wild winger Zach Parise. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jIV4ha When NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood played high school hockey for Noble and Greenough in Massachusetts his coach-father announced that for the first time he was putting names on the back of the jerseys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,916,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC