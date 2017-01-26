Source says Ruff will be fired if Sta...

Source says Ruff will be fired if Stars miss playoffs

15 hrs ago

It is surprising that he has lasted this long but a high ranking official within the Dallas Stars organization said if the team does not make the playoffs this season the club will fire head coach Lindy Ruff. Through 50 games, Ruff is the head coach of what is easily the most disappointing team in the NHL this season.

