Ralph Strangis happy to fill in for ailing Bob Miller on Kings' telecasts

Greetings from Glendale, Ariz., where the Kings held their morning skate Tuesday in preparation for their post-All Star schedule with a game against the Coyotes . Among the spectators at the morning skate was Ralph Strangis, the TV play-by-play announcer who was summoned to fill in for longtime Kings voice Bob Miller after Miller suffered a mild stroke over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.