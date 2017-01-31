Ralph Strangis happy to fill in for a...

Ralph Strangis happy to fill in for ailing Bob Miller on Kings' telecasts

Greetings from Glendale, Ariz., where the Kings held their morning skate Tuesday in preparation for their post-All Star schedule with a game against the Coyotes . Among the spectators at the morning skate was Ralph Strangis, the TV play-by-play announcer who was summoned to fill in for longtime Kings voice Bob Miller after Miller suffered a mild stroke over the weekend.

