Preview: Stars at Rangers

The New York Rangers expect to have a key forward back in the lineup as they attempt to avoid a third straight loss when they host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Mika Zibanejad, who has recorded five goals and 10 assists in 19 games this season, was cleared to return to action after missing 25 contests due to the broken fibula he suffered on Nov. 20. New York is coming off losses to Toronto and Montreal on Friday and Saturday, respectively - the latter in which it squandered a third-period lead by allowing three goals in a span of 62 seconds midway through the session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.