Patrick Sharp's 2 goals help Stars rally past Sabres, 4-3

5 hrs ago

Patrick Sharp scored twice for the second time in five games and the Dallas Stars rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Thursday night. The game ended only after a review following the final horn of a near Buffalo goal with 11 seconds left.

Chicago, IL

