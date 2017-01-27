NHL reveals its 100 greatest players Full list, part of NHL's centennial celebration, revealed Friday at All-Star weekend. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jH2VMT LOS ANGELES - Wondrous athletes and incredible achievements were in abundance Friday night in downtown Los Angeles, the site of Sunday's NHL All-Star Game and the celebration of the league's centennial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.