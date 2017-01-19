New York Rangers' Chris Kreider fined...

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider fined for hitting Dallas Stars' Cody Eakin with helmet

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider was fined $5,000 for hitting Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin with a helmet during a fight, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday. The incident occurred at 1:52 of the second period during the Stars' 7-6 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Chicago, IL

