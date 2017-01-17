New York Islanders 3 (EN), Dallas Sta...

New York Islanders 3 (EN), Dallas Stars 0: In coaching debut, Doug Weight helped by old tenant

16 hrs ago Read more: Lighthouse Hockey

The Doug Weight era began the way the Jack Capuano era ended: With a Thomas Greiss shutout in a close but ultimately comfortable New York Islanders win. Instead of benefiting from a five-minute spurt that changed the game as they did in Monday's 4-0 win in Boston, Capuano's last as Islanders head coach, Weight's debut in that role featured consistent Isles pressure throughout, though the goals were slow in coming.

