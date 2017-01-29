Los Angeles Kings Host Successful NHL All Star Weekend
It's safe to say that the All Star Festivities hosted by the Los Angeles Kings and the entire city of LA were a resounding success, and it was capped off today with a victory for the Metropolitan Division in the 3-on-3 tournament. Former Los Angeles player Wayne Simmonds took the MVP trophy in a frenetic back-and-forth tournament that featured some slick stickhandling, unselfish passing, and very little defense.
