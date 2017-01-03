Lighting the Lamp: Stars Shine Bright

The longest home stand of the season continues tonight as another divisional rival visits St. Louis for some post-holiday hockey action. The Blues clobbered Philadelphia to open the first of six games in St. Louis with a spectacular 6-3 victory, lost to Nashville in a listless, pathetic 4-0 shutout by rookie goalie Juuse Saros, came back strong to win the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium with a 4-1 victory over arch-rival Chicago, then was once again lethargic and lifeless, losing to Carolina and new Hurricane Ty Rattie in an embarrassing loss Thursday.

