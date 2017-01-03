Lighting the Lamp: Stars Shine Bright

Lighting the Lamp: Stars Shine Bright

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Game Time

The longest home stand of the season continues tonight as another divisional rival visits St. Louis for some post-holiday hockey action. The Blues clobbered Philadelphia to open the first of six games in St. Louis with a spectacular 6-3 victory, lost to Nashville in a listless, pathetic 4-0 shutout by rookie goalie Juuse Saros, came back strong to win the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium with a 4-1 victory over arch-rival Chicago, then was once again lethargic and lifeless, losing to Carolina and new Hurricane Ty Rattie in an embarrassing loss Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Game Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,721,440

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC