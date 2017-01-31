Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Dallas players scored in the first period as the Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 Lehtonen, 5-goal 1st period carry Stars past Maple Leafs 6-3 Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Dallas players scored in the first period as the Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jTBGP1 Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri jumps as Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen blocks a shot in front of Stars defenseman Julius Honka during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. DALLAS - Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Dallas players scored in the first period to send the Stars past the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday night.

