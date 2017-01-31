Lehtonen, 5-goal 1st period carry Sta...

Lehtonen, 5-goal 1st period carry Stars past Maple Leafs 6-3

Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Dallas players scored in the first period as the Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday night in Dallas.

