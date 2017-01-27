John Tortorella won't coach at All-St...

John Tortorella won't coach at All-Star Game because of sick dog

John Tortorella won't coach at All-Star Game because of sick dog The Tortorellas have a history of supporting animal rights and own five dogs. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jFAGxM John Tortorella will miss the NHL All-Star festivities in Los Angeles this weekend because one of his dogs is sick.

