Jets rookie Patrik Laine returns from concussion for game against Sharks
Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine celebrates his second goal of the night against Dallas Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen as Jordie Benn defends during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on November 8, 2016. Jets rookie Patrik Laine will be back in the lineup for Winnipeg's home game against the San Jose Sharks tonight.Laine has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in a game against Buffalo on Jan. 7 when he was hit by Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe.
