Goals by Klingberg and Johns rally Stars past Red Wings 5-2

Defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns scored goals 49 seconds apart in the second period and the Dallas Stars topped the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night. The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead on first-period goals by Gustav Nyquist and Henrik Zetterberg, but Dallas goalie Antti Niemi held Detroit scoreless over the last 44:18.

