Gibson, Silfverberg power surging Ducks past Stars, 2-0

John Gibson made 34 saves in his third shutout of the season, and Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist in the Anaheim Ducks' 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Silfverberg scored a power-play goal in the second period, and the surging Swedish forward set up Andrew Cogliano's top-shelf shot with 5:18 to play.

