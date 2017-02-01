Game #48 Review: Dallas Stars 6 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 3

JANUARY 31: Patrick Sharp #10, Radek Faksa #12 and the Dallas Stars celebrate a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the American Airlines Center on January 31, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. The Toronto Maple Leafs returned from the All-Star break with a whimper, suffering through their worst first period in eight years en route to a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

