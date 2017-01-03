Final: Ducks turn to familiar faces i...

Final: Ducks turn to familiar faces in 2-0 victory over Stars

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg celebrates his goal during the second period of Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars at Honda Center. Ducks goaltender John Gibson makes a save in front of the Dallas Stars' Jason Spezza during the second period of Tuesday's game at Honda Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,809,572

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC