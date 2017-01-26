Employers looking for stars at Dallas...

Employers looking for stars at Dallas job fair

11 hrs ago Read more: American Legion Magazine

The home of the NHL's Dallas Stars will be the site for a career event for current and former military servicemembers and their spouses on Tuesday. The American Legion is a partner in the U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes job expo at Dallas' American Airlines Arena on Jan. 31. The expo includes an employment workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., where job seekers will be able to meet with a team of hiring experts.

