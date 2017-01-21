Defenseman John Carlson to miss third straight game with a lower-bodya injury
Defenseman John Carlson won't play against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night, out for a third straight game with an unspecified "lower-body" injury. But he took an encouraging step by lightly skating at the end of Washington's morning skate at American Airlines Center.
