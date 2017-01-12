Dallas Stars: Thoughts On The Upcomin...

Dallas Stars: Thoughts On The Upcoming Expansion Draft

9 hrs ago

When June 21st, 2017 rolls around, the Dallas Stars could potentially lose a crop of talent the organization developed themselves: most notably, Cody Eakin or Antoine Roussel, or Valeri Nichushkin. In October of 2017, the National Hockey League will welcome in its 31st franchise: the Vegas Golden Knights.

