Dallas Stars take aim at Trump, post ...

Dallas Stars take aim at Trump, post fake inauguration numbers on Jumbotron

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The operator of the Jumbotron for the Dallas Stars hockey team had a little fun at President Donald Trump's expense during Saturday night's game against the Washington Capitals, jabbing the new Republican administration over reportedly inflated inauguration crowd estimates. The Jumbotron announced "Tonight's Attendance 1.5 Million," clearly a lot more people than the 18,000 the American Airlines Center can hold and a direct reference to the Trump administration's insistence that some 1.5 million people attended his inauguration on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC