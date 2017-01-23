Dallas Stars take aim at Trump, post fake inauguration numbers on Jumbotron

The operator of the Jumbotron for the Dallas Stars hockey team had a little fun at President Donald Trump's expense during Saturday night's game against the Washington Capitals, jabbing the new Republican administration over reportedly inflated inauguration crowd estimates. The Jumbotron announced "Tonight's Attendance 1.5 Million," clearly a lot more people than the 18,000 the American Airlines Center can hold and a direct reference to the Trump administration's insistence that some 1.5 million people attended his inauguration on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.