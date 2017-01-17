Dallas Stars Recall Julius Honka, Pla...

Dallas Stars Recall Julius Honka, Place Johnny Oduya on IR with Ankle Injury

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Defending Big D

Before last night's game, Dallas Stars coach Lindy Ruff said the team would know more about the injury to defenseman Johnny Oduya 's ankle after he was evaluated by team doctors. The Stars recalled rookie defenseman Julius Honka from the Texas Stars in the AHL today and put Oduya on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 17, when he missed the second half of the game against the New York Rangers after apparently getting tangled up with Rick Nash around the Dallas net.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC