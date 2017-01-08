Dallas Stars' plane forced to land after smoke detected in cabin
A plane carrying the Dallas Stars hockey team made an emergency landing Sunday in Illinois because of smoke in the cockpit, the Belleville News-Democrat reported. The Stars were in Missouri to play against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
