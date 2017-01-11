Dallas Stars Goaltending Turning It On Over Past Month
The Dallas Stars will need the best out of all players to end up qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their netminders, Antti Niemi and Kari Lehtonen, are in Playoff form already. For Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi , it's been a long and windy road for both Dallas Stars netminders, the two 33-year-olds that share the crease for the returning Central Division champions.
