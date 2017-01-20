Dallas Stars Game Recap: Stars Fall 4...

Dallas Stars Game Recap: Stars Fall 4-1 to Sabres

18 hrs ago

Matinee hockey today vs the Buffalo Sabres. For all the talk about getting off to a good start went out the window just 19 seconds in when a John Klingberg turnover led to a Tyler Ennis goal on the game's first shot of the game.

