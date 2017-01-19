Dallas Stars Fall 3-0 Despite Lehtonen's Solid Effort

The Dallas Stars' woes continue on as they were able to find none of the offensive power they ignited against the Rangers, but in a decidedly lackluster game, Kari Lehtonen 's play shone through. In a choppy, lacking affair where the Islanders did the only scoring, the Dallas Stars seemed to start with good effort as they didn't give up the first goal within the first minute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackout Dallas.