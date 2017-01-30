Dallas Stars Daily Links: Tyler Segui...

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Tyler Seguin Says You'll See the Stars In the Playoffs

Yesterday

Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin talked with Dan Rosen of NHL.com about how they've tried to produce under pressure... "The pressure can sometimes be a little bit higher on yourself when there is more on the team, when you're that guy that has to produce and be one of the leaders," [Seguin] said. "It's definitely manageable and in the end I try to think that I have so much expectations of myself that I try to push everything else from the outside away, but it's about putting that together in one piece."

Chicago, IL

