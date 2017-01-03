Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Rue "...

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Rue "Missed Opportunities" in Exasperating Loss to Blues

The Dallas Stars scored first and created plenty of chances in the third period, but gave up a go-ahead goal with less than two minutes left and started their road trip with a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues. It's more of the same, essentially, and the Stars are at least as exasperated with it as their fans are: "It's a frustrating game to lose," the Stars' Jason Spezza said.

