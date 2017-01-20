Dallas Stars Daily Links: Jamie Benn's Stick-Breaking Stunt Is a Measure of His Frustration
Perhaps it's just as well that the Dallas Stars ' most memorable moment from yesterday's 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres was the sight of Jamie Benn snapping not one, but two sticks over his knee. The image rapidly went viral, especially since The Captain had already broken a stick on the ice.
