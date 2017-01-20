Dallas Stars Daily Links: Hopefully J...

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Hopefully Jamie Benn's Injury Won't Be the Worst Thing About NYE Loss

As we all know by now, 2016 saved one last kick to the head for Dallas Stars fans, and it took the form of a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in the traditional NYE game. Jaromir Jagr saluted the Stars' video tribute to him by earning first Star of the Game at his former team's expense, mostly during Our Gang's foot-draggingly slow first period: Dallas had a horrible first period, rallied late, but still lost a 3-1 game to the Florida Panthers.

