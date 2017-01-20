Dallas Stars Daily Links: Hopefully Jamie Benn's Injury Won't Be the Worst Thing About NYE Loss
As we all know by now, 2016 saved one last kick to the head for Dallas Stars fans, and it took the form of a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in the traditional NYE game. Jaromir Jagr saluted the Stars' video tribute to him by earning first Star of the Game at his former team's expense, mostly during Our Gang's foot-draggingly slow first period: Dallas had a horrible first period, rallied late, but still lost a 3-1 game to the Florida Panthers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC