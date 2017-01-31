Consistency, fast starts key to Dalla...

Consistency, fast starts key to Dallas Starsa second-half season run

Despite their .500 record and inconsistent play through the season's first 50 games, the Stars are still just three points out of the second wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference. One number stands out surrounding the 50-game mark for the Stars and that is 157, the number of goals Dallas has allowed thus far, second-most in the NHL.

Chicago, IL

