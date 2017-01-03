Berglund lifts Blues to 4-3 win over Stars

Berglund lifts Blues to 4-3 win over ...

Paul Stastny scored twice, Patrick Berglund broke a third-period tie with his seventh of the season, and the St. Louis Blues topped the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night. Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis, which has points in 17 of its last 20 home games.

