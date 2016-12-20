The Stars still can't win consecutive games this season
The most stunning thing about the 2016-17 Dallas Stars to this point is not just the fact they are a middle of the pack team offensively after being one of the most entertaining, highest scoring teams in the league the past two years. It is not necessarily the fact they are 13-15-6 and on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture following their 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC