The Stars still can't win consecutive games this season

The most stunning thing about the 2016-17 Dallas Stars to this point is not just the fact they are a middle of the pack team offensively after being one of the most entertaining, highest scoring teams in the league the past two years. It is not necessarily the fact they are 13-15-6 and on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture following their 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.