Stars top Avs 4-2 for 1st 3-game winning streak this season

Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist and the Dallas Stars beat the lowly Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Seguin's 12th goal of the season, a one-timer from the middle of the left circle on a pass from captain Jamie Benn, put the Stars up 2-0 in the first period.

