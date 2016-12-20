Stars top Avs 4-2 for 1st 3-game winn...

Stars top Avs 4-2 for 1st 3-game winning streak this season

Read more: Star Tribune

Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist and the Dallas Stars beat the lowly Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Seguin's 12th goal of the season, a one-timer from the middle of the left circle on a pass from captain Jamie Benn, put the Stars up 2-0 in the first period.

