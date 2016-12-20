Preview: Blues at Stars

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KION 46

The Dallas Stars continue a critical five-game homestand against the Central Division-rival St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Dallas coach Lindy Ruff told reporters last week, "I think all the season is going to land on this homestand," and the Stars are responding with two victories in three contests, including a 3-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday that snapped the Flyers' 10-game winning streak and unveiled an unlikely combatant in Dallas's lineup.

