NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league lacks a compelling reason to have its players compete in the next Winter Olympics in South Korea NHL still searching for reason to play at 2018 Winter Games NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league lacks a compelling reason to have its players compete in the next Winter Olympics in South Korea Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iNFzEd Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, left, congratulates teammate center Devin Shore after Shore scored a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. The Stars won 4-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.