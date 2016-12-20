NHL Names Three Stars of the Week; USA Hockey Announces Junior Squad...

The National Hockey League's three stars of the week ending on December 18 are, from first to third, Artemi Panarin of the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers' goaltender, Henrik Lundqvist, and Eric Staal of the Minnesota Wild. Eric Staal had a bit of a rocky road last season, being dealt at the trade deadline by the Carolina Hurricanes to the New York Rangers in hopes of a playoff push for the Rangers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.