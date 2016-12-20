LBC GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthe...

LBC GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Dallas Stars

Saturday Dec 31

For Florida, which dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Montreal at the BB&T Center on Thursday, winning in Dallas appears to be crucial - especially considering the Panthers have dropped 10 of their last 13 games. And for a club rocked by injuries so far this season, getting forward Reilly Smith back on Saturday could be just the boost the Panthers need.

Chicago, IL

