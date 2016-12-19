Johnny Oduya Injured As Holiday Roste...

Johnny Oduya Injured As Holiday Roster Freeze Approaches

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Defending Big D

To the surprise of no one, news out of Dallas Stars practice today is that Johnny Oduya is likely to be out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest. The veteran blueliner missed part of Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers after he seemingly twisted his leg up during a play late in the second period.

