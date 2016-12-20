Game Day Watch, 12/23: Los Angeles Ki...

Game Day Watch, 12/23: Los Angeles Kings @ Dallas Stars

Game Time: 5:30 PM Pacific TV: Fox Sports Southwest +, Fox Sports West Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: Fox Sports Go if you're a Kings fan: Now Tyler Toffoli is missing from the Kings' lineup due to injury, as the carousel spins. LA got offense from all of their lines yesterday, though.

