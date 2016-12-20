Five things to know about the Flyers today

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason gloves a shot as Shayne Gostisbehere helps defend against pressure from Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa of the Czech Republic in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Dallas. Five things to know today about the Flyers , who host Nashville on Monday night and try to start another winning streak.

