Dallas Stars Send Jason Dickinson Bac...

Dallas Stars Send Jason Dickinson Back to AHL as Cody Eakin's Suspension Ends

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Defending Big D

After being recalled on Monday and playing last night against the Arizona Coyotes, Dallas Stars prospect forward Jason Dickinson was returned to the AHL's Texas Stars on Wednesday afternoon. The move is likely not a commentary on Dickinson, who has played in two games this season, both wins, with a minus-1 rating and 4-for-13 record on faceoffs as his only recorded statistics, but rather an indication of the Stars being able to fill out their lineup with returning veteran players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,438,664

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC