Dallas Stars Send Jason Dickinson Back to AHL as Cody Eakin's Suspension Ends

After being recalled on Monday and playing last night against the Arizona Coyotes, Dallas Stars prospect forward Jason Dickinson was returned to the AHL's Texas Stars on Wednesday afternoon. The move is likely not a commentary on Dickinson, who has played in two games this season, both wins, with a minus-1 rating and 4-for-13 record on faceoffs as his only recorded statistics, but rather an indication of the Stars being able to fill out their lineup with returning veteran players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.