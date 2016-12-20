Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Holiday Starts Early As the Stars Beat the Kings in OT 3-2
The holidays started off just about perfectly for the fans in American Airlines Center last night, as the Dallas Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings in overtime. Yes, the Stars, who have been positively adrift in extra minutes, defeated one of the NHL's best overtime teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC