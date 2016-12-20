Dallas Stars Daily Links: Solving the Stars' Blueline Shuffle
One of the Dallas Stars' biggest challenges this season has been a carryover from last season: an overabundance of defenders and no clear and consistent picture of how they should be deployed. But with the emergence of Esa Lindell as a top-two blueliner, the team's biggest puzzle may finally be cracked, writes Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News : The best way to solve a puzzle is to start at the base, and that's what Stars coach Lindy Ruff seems to have done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC