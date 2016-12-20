Dallas Stars Daily Links: Solving the Stars' Blueline Shuffle

One of the Dallas Stars' biggest challenges this season has been a carryover from last season: an overabundance of defenders and no clear and consistent picture of how they should be deployed. But with the emergence of Esa Lindell as a top-two blueliner, the team's biggest puzzle may finally be cracked, writes Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News : The best way to solve a puzzle is to start at the base, and that's what Stars coach Lindy Ruff seems to have done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.