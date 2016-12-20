Dallas Stars Center Devin Shore Sees ...

Dallas Stars Center Devin Shore Sees Wild Year Wind Down

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Blackout Dallas

The professional hockey career of Dallas Stars forward Devin Shore has been unusual to say the least, but like each opportunity he has gotten, he earned every bit of it. On December 27th, 2015, the Dallas Stars announced that AHL center Devin Shore had been shut down for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder surgery he underwent before Christmas Day of that year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackout Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,254 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,786

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC