Dallas Stars Center Devin Shore Sees Wild Year Wind Down
The professional hockey career of Dallas Stars forward Devin Shore has been unusual to say the least, but like each opportunity he has gotten, he earned every bit of it. On December 27th, 2015, the Dallas Stars announced that AHL center Devin Shore had been shut down for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder surgery he underwent before Christmas Day of that year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackout Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC