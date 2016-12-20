Cracknell helps Stars end Flyers' 10-...

Cracknell helps Stars end Flyers' 10-game win streak, 3-1

Saturday Dec 17

Adam Cracknell scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday, ending the Flyers' 10-game winning streak. Radek Faksa and Jordie Benn also scored for the Stars and Antti Niemi stopped 31 shots, including three during a Flyers power play in the closing minutes.

